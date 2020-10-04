1/1
Leo "Sonny" Flynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo "Sonny" Flynn, I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Sonny passed away at home on October 3, 2020. He served his country as a proud Marine and was a dedicated BASF Chemical Company employee for 30 years. He graduated from Port Allen High School. Sonny was a founding member of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a faithful friend. Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Francis Flynn Jr. and Thelma Marie Lieux. Sonny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita L. Flynn; son, Stephen D. Flynn; daughter, Stephenie Flynn Allen (Frank C. Allen III); brother, William "Bill" Flynn (Billie Flynn); grandchildren, Patrick R. Flynn, Megan P. Flynn, Katherine E. Allen, Frankie C. Allen IV, J. Daryl Tate; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Sonny's grandsons: Patrick Flynn, Frankie Allen, Daryl Tate, and Godsons: Todd Flynn, David Marionneaux, Erik Rathcke. A visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday October 7 at 12:30 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved