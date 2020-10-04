Leo "Sonny" Flynn, I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Sonny passed away at home on October 3, 2020. He served his country as a proud Marine and was a dedicated BASF Chemical Company employee for 30 years. He graduated from Port Allen High School. Sonny was a founding member of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a faithful friend. Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Francis Flynn Jr. and Thelma Marie Lieux. Sonny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita L. Flynn; son, Stephen D. Flynn; daughter, Stephenie Flynn Allen (Frank C. Allen III); brother, William "Bill" Flynn (Billie Flynn); grandchildren, Patrick R. Flynn, Megan P. Flynn, Katherine E. Allen, Frankie C. Allen IV, J. Daryl Tate; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Sonny's grandsons: Patrick Flynn, Frankie Allen, Daryl Tate, and Godsons: Todd Flynn, David Marionneaux, Erik Rathcke. A visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday October 7 at 12:30 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.