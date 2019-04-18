I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. Leo Franklin Brown Sr. was a native of Jackson, Louisiana. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of nearly fifty five years, Mary L. Elliott Brown, seven children, Leo F. (Renette) Brown Jr. of Pine Grove, La., MacArthur (Tracey) Brown, Delores (Wilbert) Moore, Rosena Brown of Baker, La., John (Tyesha) Brown of Zachary, La., Arthur and Selena Brown of Jackson, La. Nineteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019