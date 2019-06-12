Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Joseph Hebert Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Joseph Hebert, Sr., a native of Cecelia, LA, and a resident of Central, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 82. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will greatly be missed by everyone. Leo is survived by children, Lin Meliet, David Hebert (Trin), Laurie Hebert Flanagan (Ralph), Larry Hebert and Leo "L.J." Hebert, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandon Flanagan (Kellie), Kriston Meliet (Bridget), Michael Meliet (Ashley), Daniel Meliet and Stephanie Hebert Dove (Brent); great-grandchildren, Emily, Briton, Kelsie, Braxon, Gabriel and Sophia; sister, Renella Landry (Harold Lee); sister-in-law, Nola Hebert; and numerous other family members. Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Romero Hebert; parents, Alfred and Helen Hebert; siblings, Adele Guidry, Mary Lou Boudreaux, Chester Hebert and his twin brother, Lester Hebert. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be his four sons, Lin Meliet, David, Larry and L.J. Hebert, son-in-law, Ralph Flanagan and grandson, Brandon Flanagan. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Baton Rouge Health Care Center for the loving care shown to him during his stay there.

