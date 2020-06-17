Funeral services will be held for Leo Lambert, Jr. on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the church Mausoleum. Visitation will take place at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Leo Lambert Jr. was a man known to be limitless. He lived a life many dream of - It was one wild and precious life. Leo attended St. Amant High School and later graduated from LSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He honorably served in the Navy at the end of World War II. Leo was well recognized for his achievements & contributions through his finance business as well as to the community by developing many subdivisions throughout Louisiana. Leo opened his finance business in '64 and it continues to flourish to this day. At the peak of the business, 13 locations were in operation. He served as a member of the Ascension Parish School Board and Department of Commerce and Industry. Leo also served on the Executive Committee of Lousiana Finance Association. His passions included fishing, hunting, piloting, & extensive travel across the globe. Of all Leo's accomplishments, his greatest was his family - children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Leo was survived by his wife, Penny Lambert, and five daughters, Debbie Lobell and Teddy, Patti Johnson and Randy, Jeannie McDuffie, Stacie Singletary and Don, Marissa Morrison and Devin; Grandchildren, Brandi Kelly, Jodi Molliere, Kati Braud, Aimee Johnson, Laura Johnson, Alex McDuffie, Brandon Singletary, Kyle Singletary, Brian Singletary, Micah and Mychaila Morrison, Noah Davis, Weston Turner; Great grandchildren, Cole and Jake Smiroldo, Josie Molliere, Parker and Sadie Singletary; Sisters, Rita Scholz, Hermine O'Quinn, Lee Ella Frederick, and Claire Lortie. Proceeded in death by his sons Perrie Lambert, Micah Lambert; a step son, Lance Turner; a son-in-law, Timothy McDuffie; his father, Leo P. Lambert Sr.; his mother, Elodie Philomen Savoie Lambert; his brothers, Doyle and Dudley Lambert; and his sisters, Leola Villar, Geneva Little, Gaynell Fryoux. Special thanks to his caregivers Tammy Steward, Cathy Hebert, Marnell Bryant and Thelma Christoff. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.