Leo Payne, affectionately known as "Tenny," departed this earthly life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence in Gonzales, LA. He was 34. Relatives & friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life & Love on Saturday, March 23, 2019 for 11:00 A.M. at Macedonia Church of Deliverance 17560 Hwy. 933, Galvez, LA. Rev. Hase Gray, Pastor/officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Hambrick's Family Mortuary 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA. and will resume on Saturday at Macedonia from 10AM until the hour of service. Leo Will Await the Savior's Return from: DoRight Church Cemetery in Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019