Leo Thibodeaux
1936 - 2020
Leo Thibodeaux was born November 4, 1936 in Bayou Current, Louisiana. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2020 (on his grandsons birthday) at Flannery Oaks Assisted Living. He graduated from LaGrange Senior High in Lake Charles, La. in 1956. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving six years until his Honorable Discharge in 1962. Leo moved his family from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge, La. in 1965, where he began his career as a Service Advisor with Polk Chevrolet. In 1987, Gerry Lane bought the dealership and Leo continued his employment until retiring in 2010, with 45 years of service. Leo was a people person, always had a smile on his face and a cheerful personality. He was a family man, always putting them first. Leo was a devoted NASCAR fan, his favorite was Dale Earnhardt #3, and he enjoyed traveling to races with his friends. Leo was a simple man that enjoyed weekend barbecuing, Miller Lite, Cajun music, watching the rain, and naps. Leo's favorite weekend trips were riding the levee in his jeep, with his lifelong neighbor and friend, Donald Lee Jones. Leo is survived by his children, Richard, Susan, and Michael Thibodeaux. He has five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his Mother, Leona Duplechian Soileau; Step-father Federis Soileau; and his bride of sixty-one years, Eleanor Saizan Thibodeaux. A special thank you to the nurses, aides, and doctors at Flannery Oaks for the special care given to him during his five year residency. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenoaks Memorial in Baton Rouge. Due to current social distancing guidelines, you may view the service from your vehicle, if desired.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 14 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial
