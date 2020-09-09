1/1
Leola G. Tolbert
Leola G. Tolbert entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was 98-years-old and native of Zachary, Louisiana and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Mount Pilgrim B.C. on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 8-10 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service conducted by Pastor Ronnie Blake will be held; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her grandchildren, Sharonne Henderson (Calvin), Shavon Hamilton (Anthony), and Harl Tolbert, Jr. (Jane); great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jonathan, Nicholas, Emily, Cameron, Courtney, Cidney, Bryce, Carsyn, Owen, Ryann and Adam; great-great-grandchildren, Kingston and Pythagoras; and a host of nieces and nephews. preceded in death by her son, Harl Tolbert, Sr.; husband, Moses Tolbert; parents; Willie and Isabelle Green; and siblings; Oscar Green, Beatrice Jackson and Rosa Wheelock.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
