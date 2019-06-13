Leola Keys Guidry, born December 7, 1934, in Opelousas, Louisiana. She departed this life on June 11, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was married to Gilbert Guidry for 52 years until his death in 2004. She leaves five children to cherish her memory: Gilbert Guidry, Jr. (Charlotte); Mary Guidry Dixon; Katherine Guidry Alexander (Henry), all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Ronnie Guidry, Sr. (Larissa); and Eddie Guidry (Shelby), both of Zachary, Louisiana. She also leaves thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters and two brother: Bernadine Keys Thomas (Clifton) and Joyce Keys Henderson (Ray), both of Houston, Texas; Ronald Keys (Pam) of Gonzales, Louisiana; and Arthur Keys (Irma) of Opelousas, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Irvin and Lorenia Keys, several siblings and one grandson, Donald Davis, Jr. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-12 noon on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Gordon-Feltus-Lazard COGIC Prayer Garden at 8930 Plank Road in Baton Rouge. Funeral service will follow, beginning at 12 noon. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 14, 2019