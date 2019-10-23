Leola Meads Brown

Obituary
Leola Meads Brown departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence in Labadieville, LA. She was 94, a native of San Jose, CA and resident of Labadieville, LA . Visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Hwy 1014, Labadieville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
