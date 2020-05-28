Leola T. White
1922 - 2020
Leola T. White, a native of Ferriday, LA and a resident of Sunshine, LA, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 98. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, public visitation will be 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 (mask required). Private committal service as Mount Beulah Christian Church, Frogmore, LA, www.wilsonwooddalefh.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
