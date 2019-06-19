Leola Tullier Davis, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 92. She is survived by her children, James H. Davis, Jr. of Baton Rouge, Gary P. Davis of Baker, LA, Sheila D. Duncan of Talking Rock, GA, Bary J. Davis of Baton Rouge, and Sherry D. Kuylen of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, James H. Davis, III, Jonathan Christopher Davis, Jason Patrick Davis and Jessica Elizabeth Kuylen; half-brothers, Leroy Tullier of Denham Springs and A.J. Tullier of Prairieville, and half-sister, Anna Cormier of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Davis, Sr.; son, Wayne G. Davis; parents, Altemus and Leona Kelleher Tullier; and half-brother, Jimmy Tullier. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A reception will follow the burial at UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019