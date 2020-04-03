Leon Anthony Keller Sr., a native of Hester and a resident of Gramercy, was born on February 12, 1934 and passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Leon Keller Jr. (Darlene), Kelly Keller (Tracy) and Wade Keller (Tina); his grandchildren, Hailey K. Bennett (Branden), Leon Keller III (Kimberly), Cody Keller (Brandi Sieber), Jacob Keller (Jensie Borel), Logan Keller and Mackenzie Howard; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Baylor Bennett and Adaline Audrey Keller; siblings, Roy Keller, Thomas Keller and Daniel Keller (Lynda); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey Webre Keller; parents, Elda and Milton Keller Sr.; Brothers, Milton Keller Jr. and Ray Keller; sisters, Betty Keller Kelly and Joyce Keller Delahoussaye. Leon was a great family man and was well known by many in the community. He was an Army Veteran who served his country proudly. He worked for South Central Bell as a repairman before retiring with 30 years of service. He was a St. James Parish School Board member for District 1 for 24 years. He was also the owner of Better Burger in Lutcher. Leon enjoyed camping, fishing at Grand Isle and was a huge fan of LSU Tigers and LHS Athletics. He was a devoted Catholic who served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Knights of Columbus Member. The family would like to thank the staff at Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home, the medical staff who cared for him at Ochsner Kenner and Poche Medical Clinic. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made through the in memory of Leon A. Keller Sr. A private funeral service will be held for his immediate family. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020