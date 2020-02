Leon "Mat" Callaway Matassarin, 83 years old, passed away peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born November 6, 1936 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Joseph Matassarin and the late Clara Bea Callaway Matassarin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Marguerite Anne Landon Matassarin; his son, Michael Leon Matassarin; and his grandson, Richard Leon Matassarin. He received his Master's degree from the University of Kansas. He spent 21 years in the Army, retiring in 1980 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Mat is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Jeri Jo Cullison and husband John of Glenwood, Maryland; Keri Lynn McGovern and husband Kevin of Baton Rouge; and daughter-in-law Kitty Pollock of Santa Rosa, California; grandchildren, Leah Krause and husband Jeff, Kristin Cullison and husband Shane Lord; Joseph Matassarin and wife Ann; Jeremy Blomeke and John McGovern; great-grandchildren, John and Abigail Krause; Matthew, Isla and Ethan Lord; and Kili Matassarin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation. A Celebration of his Life will be held on February 21, 2020 at the French Connection from 3-5 PM. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.