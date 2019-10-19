Leon Cruz Villegas, age 73 of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at North Oaks Medical Center. Leon was born on Monday, December 24, 1945, in Manila, Philippines. Leon is survived by his son, Aristotle Tuyo Villegas; daughters and sons-in-laws, Leodelyn Villegas Cowen and Scotty Cowen, Preciousa V. Poche and Jeffrey Poche, and Elayza V. Pecoraro and Joshua Pecoraro; grandchildren, Chloe, Abigail and Lynette Villegas, Holly Cowen, Simon Ray, Jaslene and Rayna Poche; siblings, Tarcy Robinson, Julieta Villegas, Bibiana Madrid, and Amando Villegas Jr. He was preceded in death by wife, Delia Tuyo Villegas; parents, Amando Villegas Sr. and Magdelena Cruz Villegas; sister, Fely Santos; and brother, Philippe Villegas. Family and friends will be received at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 255 North 8th Street Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019