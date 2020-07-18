Leon DeMent, Jr., 73, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on July 15, 2020. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Leon was a 1964 graduate and co-valedictorian of Istrouma High School. He continued his education at Louisiana State University and Louisiana State University Medical School, completing his M.D. in 1971 as an Alpha Omega Alpha initiate. His internship and residency in internal medicine was completed at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, followed by a fellowship in gastroenterology at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. Leon served in the United States Air Force from 1974-76. He practiced gastroenterology at The Baton Rouge Clinic from 1978-2006. He was a trustee, deacon, and Sunday school teacher at Broadmoor Baptist Church. He enjoyed choral singing throughout his life and was a member of a gospel quartet for over 20 years. An avid birdwatcher and photographer, he was a longtime member and supporter of The Audubon Society and enjoyed giving talks around the Baton Rouge community on connecting to the natural world through birdwatching. Ever the student, he read widely in American history and theology. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sylvia Lane DeMent; daughter, Karen DeMent Youmans and her husband Tim Sean Youmans of Oklahoma City; son, Darren Jennings DeMent and his wife, Joannah Johnsey DeMent of Dallas, TX; brother, John David DeMent and his wife LInda Welch DeMent of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren Noah Seamus Youmans, Virginia Lee DeMent, and Elias Jennings DeMent. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Janice DeMent, Sr. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. William Russell, Dr. Jon Olson, Dr. Richard Lieux, Ms. Carol Hodges of Serenity Private Care, and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their excellent care. A private burial service was held on Saturday with a memorial service to follow at a future date.

