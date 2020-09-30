Leon E. Spears journeyed to his heavenly home peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was surrounded by his loving family. Visiting will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, 6-8PM and on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 9-11AM at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA. Religious Service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Richardson Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Trina Williams. Interment will be in the Spears Cemetery on Battle Rd. in Ethel, LA. Leon was born to the union of Dan Spears Sr. and Emma Edwards Spears on August 23, 1936 in Ethel, Louisiana. He was reared in Ethel, Louisiana where his family was involved in developing the community. He received his elementary education at Spears Elementary School in East Feliciana Parish. He received his secondary education and became a graduate of East Feliciana Industrial Training School. After this training he attended Baton Rouge Business College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Leon served his country in the United States Army. He also served his community as a member of the East Feliciana Parish Gas Board representing District #2. On June 19, 1965, he was united in holy matrimony with Viola Matthews Spears. Within this union two children were born. He retired from Stupp Corporation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after 30+ years of employment. He was a pipe inspector and served as the president of its union during this time. Leon was a reliable husband and father, a diligent worker; and a excellent provider who was loved very much by his family. He was extremely passionate and protective of his children and grandchildren as they were growing up. He leaves his cherishable memories to his devoted wife of 55 years, Viola Matthews Spears, whom he affectionately called "Bunch"; three sons, Donoval Aaron Spears, of Baton Rouge, La., Dexter Leon Spears and Derald James (Chiquita) Spears, of Clinton, La,; a twin brother, Leroy I. Spears, of Clinton, La.; a sister, Gloria McCants of Houston, Tx.; seven sisters-in-law, Luegnia M. Davis, Cora M. Bradford, Geraldine Matthews, Laura M. Spears, Edith M. Spears and Joyce Matthews all of Clinton, La., and Ida Q. Matthews of Baton Rouge, La.; three brothers-in-law, James Matthews of Baton Rouge, La.; McKinley Matthews and Joe Bradford Jr. of Clinton, La.; three grandchildren, Kamen J. Washington of Dallas, Tx., Derquisia J. Spears and Derald J. Spears Jr. of Clinton, La.; four great grandchildren, Kelsey, of Jackson, La., Kasen, Kacey, and Kari of Dallas, Tx. Leon was proceeded unto his heavenly father by his parents, Dan and Emma Edwards Spears: his brother, Melvin Spears Sr.; his sisters, Beatrice Spears Stewart and Laura Spears Pickett, his nephews, Leroy Spears Jr. and Charles Stewart Jr. Service entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, (225) 683-5222.

