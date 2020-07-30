Leon Emery, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 71, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bethany Church, 13855 Plank Rd., Baker, LA from 10:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Survived by 1 son, Leon Emery, Jr.; sister, Geraldine Harris; former wives, Linda G. Johnson and Adel Kelly Emery; step-son, Derrick Selvage, Sr.; 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremiah and Hannah Emery; 3 step-grandchildren, Destinee, Derrick and Mia Selvage; a friend, Barbara West; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Josie and David Emery, Sr.; brother, David Emery, Jr.; sister, Janice M. Emery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.