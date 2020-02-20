Apostle Leon Golmond Sr.

Obituary
Apostle Leon Golmond, Sr., age 63, a resident of Walker, departed this life, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home. Visitation at Remnant of God COGIC, 8895 Florida Blvd., Walker from 9 am Saturday, February 22. until religious service at 1 pm. Conducted by Supt. Samuel Montgomery. Interment in St. Mark Church Cemetery, Walker. Survived by his devoted wife, Letha Golmond, three daughters, Melissa, LaJoya and Elisha Golmond, a son, Leon Golmond, Jr., two grandchildren, Ja'Liyah and Jayla Golmond, a devoted sister in law, Linda Griffin, Baton Rouge and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
