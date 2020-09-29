1/1
Leon J "Red" Burd
Leon J. "Red" Burd departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence in Bertrandville, LA. He was 81, a native of Bertrandville, LA. Visitation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am. .Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Memories & Condolences

September 28, 2020
my condolences to my uncle rite in peace
troy james
Family
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tonja Williams
