Leon J. "Red" Burd departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence in Bertrandville, LA. He was 81, a native of Bertrandville, LA. Visitation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am.