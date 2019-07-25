Leon J Hills entered eternal rest Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the age of 71 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was employed with Yellow Freight Line as a truck driver for 32 years until he retired in 2004. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 48 years Margaret Elaine Hills, Daughters Shawanda Hills and Connie (Arthur) Brooks, Sons Timothy Davis and Kendrick Hills, Brothers Charley Jones and Feltus Hills, 21 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, 4 Godchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and host of other Relatives and Friends. Visiting Saturday July 27, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am at New Light Missionary Baptist Church 650 Blount Rd Baton Rouge, La Officiated by Pastor Randall Ellison. Interment in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019