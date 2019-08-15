Leon "NuNu" Jackson Sr. (1997 - 2019)
  • "He was a fun and lovable lil guy, I was his mentor at port..."
    - Leroy Russ
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Leon "NuNu" Jackson, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Port Allen, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the age of 22. Viewing on Friday from Noon until 5 pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services and resumes on Saturday from 10 am until service at 1 pm at funeral home. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Jackson and companion Leon Goudeau, father Ahmad Batiste; son, Leon Jackson, Jr. girlfriend, Shatora Terry; grandmother, Wendolyn Jackson; four siblings; Malik, Jason, Garbrielle and Feltonique and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
