Leon "NuNu" Jackson, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Port Allen, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the age of 22. Viewing on Friday from Noon until 5 pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services and resumes on Saturday from 10 am until service at 1 pm at funeral home. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Jackson and companion Leon Goudeau, father Ahmad Batiste; son, Leon Jackson, Jr. girlfriend, Shatora Terry; grandmother, Wendolyn Jackson; four siblings; Malik, Jason, Garbrielle and Feltonique and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019