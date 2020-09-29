1/1
Deacon Leon Johnson
Deacon Leon Johnson, 94, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Baton Rouge Healthcare Nursing Facility. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Lanns-Johnson; three daughters, Gwendolyn Sanders (Lindsey), Jannette Robinson (MacArthur), and Iona Morrison (Alton, Sr.); two sons, Jessie Johnson (Mildred) and Clarence Johnson (Rosatina); six stepchildren, Gwendolyn Lewis (Russell), Cynthia Spann (Melvin), Linda Washington (Rueben), Bonnie Thomas, Alvin Sanford (Elizabeth) and Calvin Lanns (Emma). Due to the Covid pandemic restrictions mask are required. Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm and on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00am until Private Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Pastor Richard London, Sr. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA 70722.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
SEP
30
Service
11:00 AM
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
