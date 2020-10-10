1/1
Leon Joseph Accardo Jr.
Leon Joseph Accardo, Jr. a native of Hester and a resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 83. He had 22 years of service at Univar before retirement. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years Barbara Zeringue Accardo; 5 loving children, Leon "Joey" Accardo III (Paulette), Claire Martin (Ricky), Kurt Accardo (Charlotte), Debbie Louviere (Dale), and Carla LeBlanc (Jason); grandchildren, Zack Martin (Crystal), Lee Martin (Kayli), and Connor St. Pierre; great-grandchildren, Gunner Martin and Talon Martin. He was preceded in death by his late wife Carolyn Cunningham Accardo; parents, Leon J. Accardo, Sr. and Ethel M. Accardo; grandbaby, Baby Girl Martin; and siblings, Gerald Accardo, Mildred Chauvin, and Freda Savoy. A visitation will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 8:30 am until 11:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. We would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge and his caregivers Torey and Jeanette for their compassionate care. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted in handling his arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
08:30 - 11:30 AM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
