Leon Joseph "Jack" Persac, Jr., a native of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 19, 2019, at the age of 93. He was a graduate of Catholic High School and LSU. Jack proudly served in the Air Force during WWII as a B17 bomber ball turret gunner while stationed in Thurleigh, England. He founded Persac Insurance Agency in 1954 and retired 50 years later. He is survived by: his wife of 71 years, Bernadine Denson Persac; one daughter Adrienne Taylor and husband Bob; four sons - Jack, III and wife Paulette, Bill and wife Leigh Ann, David and wife Terry, and Thomas and wife Fay; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Joseph Persac, Sr. and Linnie Byrne Persac. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North Street. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street.
