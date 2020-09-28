Leona Mary Fazzio Ferrara passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2020 at the age of 86. She was raised in Tickfaw, LA on a strawberry farm. She married her husband Anthony in 1954 and moved to Niagara Falls, NY for two years while he served in the Korean Conflict. Soon after, they moved back to Baton Rouge. In March 1972, she moved with her family to Portoscuso, Sardegna for 18 months. While there, she met a lifelong friend, Elsie Abadie. Through the years, Leona and her husband Tony enjoyed traveling across the country. Leona was very proud of her Italian heritage. She was a devoted wife, mother, and memaw who enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church. Leona is survived by her loving daughter, Ramona Kellerman (Kurt); loving sons, Russ Micah Ferrara, Ryan Marc Ferrara; and loving grandson, Anthony John Kellerman. Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Anthony S. Ferrara; father, Sam Pete Fazzio; mother, Mary C. Mannino; brother, Joseph Salvador Fazzio; sister, Virginia Rose Fazzio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leona was a survivor of breast cancer, and at her request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Susan G. Komen Foundation. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1 from 10:30am – 12:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian burial at St. George Catholic Church at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store