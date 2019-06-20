Leon passed away peacefully at his daughters home surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67. He was a retired painter; resident of Lakeland and native of Port Allen, La. A celebration of life will take place at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff Posse 3975 Rosedale Rd Port Allen, La 70767 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 until 9 pm. He is survived by his daughter, Kayla David Bergeron and husband Blake; her mother, Joyce Barber David; son, Paul David; sisters, Theresa David Pennington, Joyce David Zeringue and Jane David Hedges; brother and best friend, Joseph "Junior" David; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Annie Jarreau David and Wilbert Joseph David; sister, Betty David Dugas; and brother, LeRoy David. Leon loved to ride horses. He spent most of his free time trail riding and at KeeKay Stables with his friends Junior David, Terry Denova and Ricky Newchurch. He fought the good fight and will be greatly missed by family, friends, his beloved horse Whiskey and his grand dogs. Special thanks to his godchild, Ashely David Vallet, nephew, Travis David and close friend, Brandon Newchurch for all of their love and support. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 27, 2019