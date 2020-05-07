Leon Philip Adolph
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Philip Adolph, born February 26, 1936, went to heavenly home May 4, 2020 at age 84. He lived and worked all of his adult life on Forbes Ranch, Greenwell Springs, LA. He enjoyed tending cattle and riding his bike. Memories of our beloved Leon will be forever cherished by his family, extended family, friends, and loved ones. Psalm 23:4 "though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me." Professional Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved