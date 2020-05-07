Leon Philip Adolph, born February 26, 1936, went to heavenly home May 4, 2020 at age 84. He lived and worked all of his adult life on Forbes Ranch, Greenwell Springs, LA. He enjoyed tending cattle and riding his bike. Memories of our beloved Leon will be forever cherished by his family, extended family, friends, and loved ones. Psalm 23:4 "though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me." Professional Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

