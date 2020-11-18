Leon (BB) Raymond Fauver, was born in Baton Rouge, LA on October 4, 1948. He passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a resident of Baton Rouge all his life. He grew up playing sports and had great memories playing football in high school. After he graduated from Baton Rouge High he served in the US Army in Vietnam. Coming out of the service he worked as an ironworker for several years and then became a technician at Enterprise, Trimac, and Groendyke Transportation companies. BB was a hardworking man and took pride in his work. He was a strong, kind, giving and loving man and would help anyone. He loved to fish and tinker in his shop. He could fix anything. He made lots of bird houses, each one different and gave them to family and friends. After 3 heart attacks his heart grew weak, but he still pushed himself until he couldn't anymore. BB is survived by his wife, Sandra Levert Fauver; daughter, Sarah Pierce and husband Matt; two step sons, Kane Altazin and Scott Altazin; six grandchildren, Courtney (Raymond) Truax, Cassidy and Cambrie Altazin, and Luke, James, and Michael Pierce; brothers, Curtis (Jenny) Fauver, Ricky (Connie) Fauver; and sisters, Peggy Schexnayder and Nancy (Steve) Smith. BB is preceded in death by his cherished son, Luke Fauver; father, Vance Fauver; mother and stepfather, Virgie and Charlie Price; brother, Vance Fauver, Jr.; nephew, Mitch Richard; and brother in law, Mike Schexnayder. BB loved his family and those around him. He was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Teryl Hebert. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Masks are to be worn upon entering the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.