Leon W. "Buck" Wolf, Sr., a former resident of Baker for 74 years and a resident of Indianapolis for the last 14 years, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis at the age of 88. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his sister Louise Sept, three daughters and sons-in-law Loretta and James Jackson of Indianapolis, Geneva and Kenneth Donahue of Philadelphia, Jeanette and Leroy Redeaux of Elizabethtown, KY; five sons and daughters-in-law, Leon Jr. and Florence Marie, Edgar and Margaret, Kenneth and Gilda, Walter and Dorothy Wolf, all of Baton Rouge, Brian Lemont Wolf of Baker; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home, Indianapolis, IN.

