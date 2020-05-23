Leon W. "Buck" Wolf Sr.
Leon W. "Buck" Wolf, Sr., a former resident of Baker for 74 years and a resident of Indianapolis for the last 14 years, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis at the age of 88. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his sister Louise Sept, three daughters and sons-in-law Loretta and James Jackson of Indianapolis, Geneva and Kenneth Donahue of Philadelphia, Jeanette and Leroy Redeaux of Elizabethtown, KY; five sons and daughters-in-law, Leon Jr. and Florence Marie, Edgar and Margaret, Kenneth and Gilda, Walter and Dorothy Wolf, all of Baton Rouge, Brian Lemont Wolf of Baker; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home, Indianapolis, IN.

Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
