Leona Crum Brown, age 85, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA at 1:52 a.m. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Crosby, MS. Visiting at Ascension Baptist Church, 13432 Airline Hwy., Gonzales, LA, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Robert Lawrence. Graveside service at 2:30 p.m. and burial at Hyde Cemetery, Chesbrough, LA. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna Brown and Ronnie Blanchard; son and daughter-in-law, Ned K. Jr. and Pam Brown; sister, Neta Crum Casillas and husband, Rosie; four grandchildren, Brett Blanchard and fiancée, Tiffany McInnis, Chase Blanchard and wife, Kayla, Danielle Bercegeay and husband, Clint, and Ory Brown and wife, Tara; and seven great grandchildren, Braxton Brown, Bayleigh Brown, Calla Bercegeay, Iris Bercegeay, River Blanchard, Jacob McInnis, and Braydon McInnis. Preceded in death by her husband, Ned Kelly Brown Sr.; sister, Doris Crum Mason; and parents, Tulley and Annie Bell Crum. She was a charter member of Ascension Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ascension Baptist Church Building Fund, 13432 Airline Hwy., Gonzales, LA 70737. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

