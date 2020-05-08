Emma Leona Edwards Efferson, born to Thaddeus and Georgia (Payne) Edwards on August 25, 1936 passed away in her sleep on May 6, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert "Hawk" Efferson Jr. and her son Joseph Edward Efferson. Survived by two sons, Albert Paul & Maryann Efferson (Sr), Mike & Kerry Efferson; and one daughter Joey & Wanda (Efferson) Ellis. She was also blessed to be survived by 10 dear grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home for the last 2.5 years and enjoyed her life to the fullest playing bingo and listening to music and all the activities that they offered. Born in Amite, LA she was raised in Albany, LA. Once married, the family moved around for a few years and eventually settled in Livingston around 1970. After her husband's passing, she moved to Walker and met a ton of new friends at her apartment building. She worked 27 years with Doyle school in the cafeteria and enjoyed every child that passed her way, remembering many, years after they were away from school. After retiring from the school, she subsequently went to work with Wal-Mart in Denham Springs until final retirement. Leona had one true calling/blessing and that was her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Many stated she had a direct line to heaven when praying for individuals. She was brought up serving the Lord and never wavered from her faith. Many times, her family would visit her and could hear her praying long before reaching her room. We know she is rejoicing and celebrating being in heaven and being able to hug her loved ones who were there waiting on her. A private family service will be held until a celebration of her life can be held for her extended family and friends. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 8 to May 9, 2020.