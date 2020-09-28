1/2
Leona Mary Fazzio Ferrara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Mary Fazzio Ferrara passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2020 at the age of 86. She was raised in Tickfaw, LA on a strawberry farm. She married her husband Anthony in 1954 and moved to Niagara Falls, NY for two years while he served in the Korean Conflict. Soon after, they moved back to Baton Rouge. In March 1972, she moved with her family to Portoscuso, Sardegna for 18 months. While there, she met a lifelong friend, Elsie Abadie. Through the years, Leona and her husband Tony enjoyed traveling across the country. Leona was very proud of her Italian heritage. She was a devoted wife, mother, and memaw who enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church. Leona is survived by her loving daughter, Ramona Kellerman (Kurt); loving sons, Russ Micah Ferrara, Ryan Marc Ferrara; and loving grandson, Anthony John Kellerman. Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Anthony S. Ferrara; father, Sam Pete Fazzio; mother, Mary C. Mannino; brother, Joseph Salvador Fazzio; sister, Virginia Rose Fazzio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leona was a survivor of breast cancer, and at her request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Susan G. Komen Foundation. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1 from 10:30am – 12:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian burial at St. George Catholic Church at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. George Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved