Leona Roux Aiken peacefully passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at Southern Pines Retirement Community in Walker, LA. She was 96 and a native of Port Vincent. She is survived by daughter Cindy Hebert of Clearwater, FL, son Jacques Aiken and wife Tonya of Ponchatoula, LA, grandson Galen Hebert and wife Erika of Tampa, Fl, grandson Taylor Aiken and granddaughter Kristen Aiken of Ponchatoula, LA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Percy Aiken, parents Leon Roux and Ouida Louise Hatchel Roux, brother Dorris Roux and sisters Aline Stafford, Ethel (Tiny) Lipscomb Prine and Eloise Neames. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store