Leonard "Bird" Ayrow Sr. departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Plaquemine Caring Nursing Home. He was 64, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting on Saturday, July 13, 2019 Moses Baptist Church from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in Halfway Cemetery, Gray, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019