Leonard "Bird" Ayrow Sr.

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Obituary
Leonard "Bird" Ayrow Sr. departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Plaquemine Caring Nursing Home. He was 64, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting on Saturday, July 13, 2019 Moses Baptist Church from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in Halfway Cemetery, Gray, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019
