Leonard Bray Sharp, Jr. a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Livingston, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 74. Leonard loved traveling with his wife, kids, and dogs. He loved the outdoors, camping and fishing with his friends. He was an Eagle Scout and a Junior Deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Sharp; children, Carrie Robichaux, Tara Sharp Dupre and husband Kirk, Jeremy Sharp and wife Julie; grandchildren, Myah and Mia Robichaux, Dustin and David Dupre, Meghan, Abagail, Victoria, and Julianne Sharp; three sisters and one brother, Beth Hoyt, Connie Hoyt, Mary Ann Efferson, and Leonard L. Sharp; cousin, Billy Sue Young; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Bray Sharp and Mildred Gramling; and canine companion Madeline. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 10:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 12:00. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020