Leonard Charles Williams, Sr., entered into eternal rest following a tragic drowning while on a fishing trip in Bayou Pigeon on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a 59 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Rock Zion B.C. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Olevia Williams Albert; wife, Janice Williams; son, Leonard Williams, Jr.; brother, Melvin Leon Albert (Diane); other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

