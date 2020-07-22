1/
Leonard Charles Williams Sr.
Leonard Charles Williams, Sr., entered into eternal rest following a tragic drowning while on a fishing trip in Bayou Pigeon on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a 59 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Rock Zion B.C. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Olevia Williams Albert; wife, Janice Williams; son, Leonard Williams, Jr.; brother, Melvin Leon Albert (Diane); other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rock Zion B.C.
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Rock Zion B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Wonderful, friendly man that let me know his trust were in the Lord, resting in the Lords bossom, will miss that sincere smile, your sis in Christ Jesus
Ms. Jamie
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherman Anderson Sr.
Family
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this most difficult time of grief. May the god of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of reflections. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we Lose because they are precious in his eyes. Psalm 116 :15
Claire M.
