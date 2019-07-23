Gene died July 18, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born in Laurel, Ms., 12/19/1943 and graduated from Baton Rouge High in 1963. He served 4.5 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married his high school sweetheart in 1964 and they would have celebrated their 55th anniversary, next month. He was retired from C.F. Industries and Highland Hardware. He was a self-taught master woodworker who designed and built many beautiful pieces of furniture for family and friends. He was also a self-taught guitarist and spent many hours over the years strumming his guitar. His children and several of his grandchildren shared his love for music and were inspired to play various musical instruments, as well. Gene suffered many traumatic injuries and medical issues over the years; each time he persevered and recovered with flying colors. He was a strong fighter and never gave up. He will be greatly missed by friends and family and those closest to him. He is survived by his wife, Lou Cusimano Murphy, his children, Leah Murphy Calandro and husband Mark, Tracie Murphy Johnson, Patrick Murphy and John Murphy; grandchildren: Joseph Pizzuto III, Katie Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Taylor Calandro, Jordan Calandro, Natalie Calandro, Hayden Murphy, Mitchell Murphy, Levi Murphy, Haley Wright, Wade Murphy; one great grandchild, Ivar Patrick Murphy; one sister, Claudine Bunch; four brothers, Jim, David, Tommy and Glen Murphy. He was predeceased by his parents, Clifton and Earnestine Johnson Murphy, Clifton Jr. and M.W. Murphy. A special thank you to Dr. Derrick Spell at Mary Bird Perkins for successfully treating Gene's lung cancer in 2008, and Dr. Zachary Bruce for compassionate care. A private service was held with family members yesterday.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on July 23, 2019