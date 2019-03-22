Leonard E. Deslattes passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Leonard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He dared you to dream the unbelievable and motivated you to reach for the stars. He is survived by his wife, Mary Templet Deslattes, Gonzales, LA; 3 sons, Mark Grayson and wife, Susan, Leonard Grayson, and Antoine Deslattes and wife, Beth; 1 daughter, Janell Soileau and husband, Kurt; and 8 grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019