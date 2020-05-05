Leonard F. Aguillard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard F. Aguillard, 93, a resident of Zachary, LA, and the owner of Agway Systems, Inc. for over fifty years, has died on Monday, May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruby Aguillard; four daughters, Lynn Marie Aguillard of Baton Rouge; Suzanne Bourgeois and her husband Donald of Zachary; Constance Aguillard of Littleton, CO; Melissa Wood and her husband Randal of Centreville, MS; two sons, Eric Aguillard and his wife Renee of Prairieville; Jason Aguillard and his wife Blair, also of Prairieville; twelve grandchildren: Holly Bourgeois Ivey, Clinton Bourgeois, Michelle Varisco, Emily Varisco, Austin Wood, Garrett Wood, Brendan Aguillard, Brady Aguillard, Bryce Aguillard, Taylor Aguillard, Peyton Aguillard, and Carson Aguillard; five great-grandchildren: Mallory Peters, Ryder Ivey, Audrey Manerchia, Elijah Wood, and Stella Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcie and Maggie Aguillard; his brother Joseph Marcie "Billy" Aguillard; and his sister Nora Crowe. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He will be buried at Resthaven Gardens. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved