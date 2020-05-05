Leonard F. Aguillard, 93, a resident of Zachary, LA, and the owner of Agway Systems, Inc. for over fifty years, has died on Monday, May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruby Aguillard; four daughters, Lynn Marie Aguillard of Baton Rouge; Suzanne Bourgeois and her husband Donald of Zachary; Constance Aguillard of Littleton, CO; Melissa Wood and her husband Randal of Centreville, MS; two sons, Eric Aguillard and his wife Renee of Prairieville; Jason Aguillard and his wife Blair, also of Prairieville; twelve grandchildren: Holly Bourgeois Ivey, Clinton Bourgeois, Michelle Varisco, Emily Varisco, Austin Wood, Garrett Wood, Brendan Aguillard, Brady Aguillard, Bryce Aguillard, Taylor Aguillard, Peyton Aguillard, and Carson Aguillard; five great-grandchildren: Mallory Peters, Ryder Ivey, Audrey Manerchia, Elijah Wood, and Stella Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcie and Maggie Aguillard; his brother Joseph Marcie "Billy" Aguillard; and his sister Nora Crowe. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He will be buried at Resthaven Gardens. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.