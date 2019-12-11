Leonard "Lynn" Hildon Foreman, 76 years old, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 8, 2019. He entered this world on January 13, 1943, born to Nell and Hildon Foreman, in Liberty, MS. Leonard was a faithful member of Istrouma Baptist Church. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Florence Besson Foreman; two daughters, Jennifer Ann Rushing (William) and Melissa Foreman Brady (Warren); seven grandchildren, Colby Rushing (McCall), Addison Bellard (Alex), Delaney Brady, Aldin Brady, Garrett Rushing, Wes Brady, and Lynndon Rushing; two great grandchildren; Benjamin Bellard and Jack Rushing; and a host of nieces and nephews. Leonard is preceded in death by his father, Hildon Foreman; and mother, Nell Boles Foreman. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Ron Lambe. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019