Leonard James Barnes
1955 - 2020
Leonard James Barnes was born on April 15, 1955 to Helen E. Barnes and the late John E. Barnes Sr. He entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by Sharon McCray(wife); Mother, Helen E. Barnes of Baton Rouge, La.; Aunt, Luevillar Jones of San Jose, Calif.; 3 sons, Leonard Johnson (LaTonya), Leonardo McCray and Ariel McCray all of Baton Rouge, La.; 6 daughters, Tanya Washington (Jacob Sr.) and Ciance' Harrell of Dallas, Tx., Ureka Caines, Uderricka Anderson (Eric Sr.), Yasmen Griffin (Terrance) and Chelsa McCray all of Baton Rouge, La.; 1 brother, Glenn J. Barnes (Marcella); 5 sisters, Tanya Elmore, Zandra Hicks (Larry), Jacqueline Landry (Dante'), Shanta Barnes all of Baton Rouge, La. and Catina Richard (Ken) of Houston, Tx.; 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, a very special and devoted friend, Lonnie Langlois and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his son, Jordy McCray; Father, John E. Barnes Sr.; 3 brothers, John E. Barnes Jr., DeWayne E. Barnes and Charles Jordan; 1 sister, Hattie Barnes Williams; Maternal grandmother, Margaret McCoy Elmore; Paternal grandparents, Green and Hattie Barnes; Maternal aunt, Carrie Mae Elmore Smith; Niece, Chanta Barnes; Nephew, John Barnes lll and a close friend (and dominos partner), Aaron Morris. The family would like to extend a heart felt Thank You to Hospice of Baton Rouge, Fresenius Dialysis Center and SOLA Prosthetics, their auxiliary staff, nurses and doctors. Visiting at Winnfield Funeral Home; Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM- until Funeral services @ 11:00 AM. Dismissal at Southern Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
