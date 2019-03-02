Leonard James "Lenny" Hall died on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was 75 years old, a retired route salesman and a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 9:30am until service time at 12:30pm. Burial will be in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his sweetie, Lorraine Scott. His children, Loralee "Lori" Hall, Scott Hall, James Hall and wife, Amanda and Krissy Roberts and husband, Bob. Ten grandchildren, Kyle, Sarah, Ashley, Abbygail, Quinton, Bella, Ava, DJ, Tyler and Kayla. 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter due in June. He is preceded in death by his infant daughters, Wendy and twins, Faith and Hope. A granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Hall. His parents, Leonard and Anita Hall, grandmother, Laura "GG" Stewart and a brother, Tom and sister, Loralee. Lenny received National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal during his military service. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his 4 Furry companions. He was dearly loved and will be missed. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard James "Lenny" Hall.
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019