Dad passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:20am at Legacy Nursing and Rehab in Plaquemine at the age of 82, from complications of a stroke and Lewy Body Dementia. Leonard John Aillet retired from Jerry Lane Enterprises and was a longtime resident of the Catholic and Presbyterian Apartments. Dad loved spending time cooking and very generously shared those meals with family and friends. Leonard was a regular Tuesday volunteer at The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. He is survived by his daughters, Lori Aillet Dupuy and husband Dane, and Lesli Aillet Rodrigue; son, Robert Mark Aillet; grandchildren, Claire Aillet, Ryan Aillet and wife Caroline, Seth Aillet, Grant and Chad Smith; great-granddaughter, Eva Aillet; sister, Margaret Jean Aillet Saucier and husband Harold; and brothers, Larry Aillet and wife Janet and Gerald Aillet and wife Monica. Preceded in death by his parents, Olney and Esther Caffarel Aillet; sister, Judith Ann Aillet Stennett; and brothers, Robert, Ronald and Donald Aillet. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at noon, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Bereavement Committee or The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
