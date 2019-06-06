Leonard Joseph "Mooky" Green, Jr. passed away on Fri. May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by family at 47 years of age. He was a retired teacher from East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Visitation will be held on Sat. June 8, 2019 from 8 AM until Religious services for 10 AM at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, conducted by Pastor Simon Chigumira. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Leonard leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Angelia Pickett; his father, Leonard Green, Sr.; caring former wife, Angela Carney Green; two sons, Jeromy and Jakeim Green; two daughters, Carrington and Cairah Green; two children whom he reared as his own, Treije and Terrance Pickett; a brother, Quintellas Green; a sister, JoAndra Green; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019