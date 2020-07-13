1/1
Leonard Joseph Parent Sr.
Funeral services will be held for Leonard Joseph (Brother) Parent, Sr. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11:00 am at Ourso Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 am until services begin at 11:00 am. Burial will take place on Thursday at Bethel Temple Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Mr. Parent passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 77. Mr. Parent enjoyed fishing and watching sports but most of all he loved spending time with his family, children and granddaughter. He is survived by his son, Leonard "Joey" Parent, Jr. and wife Amber; daughter, Erin Parent; granddaughter, Elizabeth Parent; brother, Perry Parent; sisters, Teresa Parent, Linda Parent Lanoux and husband Ronald and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl Sandifer Parent; parents, Orile Parent and Florence Granier Parent; brother, Donald Parent and sisters, Robin Broussard and Barbara Vicknair. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
JUL
16
Burial
Bethel Temple Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
