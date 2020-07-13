Funeral services will be held for Leonard Joseph (Brother) Parent, Sr. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11:00 am at Ourso Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 am until services begin at 11:00 am. Burial will take place on Thursday at Bethel Temple Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Mr. Parent passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 77. Mr. Parent enjoyed fishing and watching sports but most of all he loved spending time with his family, children and granddaughter. He is survived by his son, Leonard "Joey" Parent, Jr. and wife Amber; daughter, Erin Parent; granddaughter, Elizabeth Parent; brother, Perry Parent; sisters, Teresa Parent, Linda Parent Lanoux and husband Ronald and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl Sandifer Parent; parents, Orile Parent and Florence Granier Parent; brother, Donald Parent and sisters, Robin Broussard and Barbara Vicknair. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.