Leonard Julian Sullivan was born in Meadville, MS on January 6, 1940. He graduated from Meadville High School in 1958 and attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford where he served as President of the School of Pharmacy. In 1962, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and was invited by a former instructor to pursue a National Institute of Health Fellowship at the University of Mississippi Hospital in Natchez, MS. It was there that he met and married his loving wife of 51 years, Elaine Vinci Sullivan. He received a master's degree in pharmacology in 1967 and his PhD in Pharmacology in 1968 and has several papers, including his master's and PhD Thesis, in the Library of Congress. After completing his degree, he moved to Zachary, LA where he took a job as a Director of Manufacturing at a veterinary company. He left a year later to start his own company, Mid-South Veterinary & Professional Sales. Over the years, he created over 120 products under his own label, representing over 30 major manufacturers. He continued in the veterinary business for 16 years, and later opened various businesses including a convenience store, high-end pharmacy and import company. His pharmacy was purchased by Walgreens in 20007. Leonard served on multiple boards over the years, including LSU Pennington Biomedical Research, LSU Rural Life (where he served as chairman), YMCA of Greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana Wholesale Drugs, Our Lady of Mount Carmel (where he was a Eucharist Minister) and West Feliciana Hospital (where he served as chairman). He also served in local government as a Zachary Alderman and on the Port Commission of West Feliciana. A generous philanthropist, some of the many organizations he supported include: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, LSU Pennington Biomedical, LSU Rural Life Museum, building homes in Haiti, and multiple education institutions. He purchased Wyoming Plantation in St. Francisville in 1991 and spent the last 29 years lovingly restoring the home and property. Leonard loved Parish Life and participated in such events as Southern Garden Symposium and the Audubon Pilgrimage. He has two children and five grandchildren, who were the highlight of his life. They affectionately called him Big Leonard, and his happiest times were spent with them at the beach, fishing and traveling. By far though, his favorite thing to do with his grandchildren was eat charbroiled oysters, particularly if they were from Drago's. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Vinci Sullivan, his parents, Thomas and Ethel Sullivan, his brothers, Woodrow and Dupree Prather, Vern Sullivan and his wife Margie, his nephew, Bill Sullivan and his brother in law, Dr. Sam Vinci. He is survived by his children, Susan Thomas (Sanford Thomas) and Dr. Frank Sullivan (Dr. Candice Sullivan), his grandchildren, Anna Rose, Betty Jane, and Leonard Talbert Thomas and Elle and Daniel Sullivan, his sister in law, Nancy Vinci, brother in law, Dr. Richard Vinci, his nieces and nephews, Bo, Steve, Rex and Pat Sullivan, Cindy Sullivan Robertson, Judy Sullivan Oglesby, Baker and Lane Vinci and Catherine Vinci Daniels and Connie Proffitt Salazar. Burial will be Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Wyoming Planation. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Parish Hall Restoration Fund. 11485 Ferdinand Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.