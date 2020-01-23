Leonard Landry, a Loving father, husband, brother and friend went to his eternal home on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was 68 years old. Leonard leaves behind to cherish his memories: his loving wife Jill Jones Landry, One daughter Sherrie Stewart (Gilbert), a loving mother Virgie M. Landry, a host of many friends, and family members. Visitation at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. James, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1p.m. until religious service at 2 p.m., conducted by Pastor Samuel Jones.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020