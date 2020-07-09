Leonard "Miami" Lewis, Jr., departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 51 and a native of Belle Rose, LA. A memorial service will be held. Survived by 3 brothers, Carl (Artemise), Martin (Carol) and Claudie (Karen) Lewis; 4 sisters, Martha and Shirlynn Lewis, Michelle Jacobs (Alton) and Ladinia Stewart; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Shirley Lewis; 2 sisters, Sonolia Williams and Norma Jean Lewis; 1 brother, Lenzo Lewis. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.