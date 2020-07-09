1/1
Leonard "Miami" Lewis Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard "Miami" Lewis, Jr., departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 51 and a native of Belle Rose, LA. A memorial service will be held. Survived by 3 brothers, Carl (Artemise), Martin (Carol) and Claudie (Karen) Lewis; 4 sisters, Martha and Shirlynn Lewis, Michelle Jacobs (Alton) and Ladinia Stewart; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Shirley Lewis; 2 sisters, Sonolia Williams and Norma Jean Lewis; 1 brother, Lenzo Lewis. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved