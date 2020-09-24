Leonard Ray Davis was born on June 20,1955 in Independence, LA, to parents Yvonne Davis Texada and Ernest Davis Sr. Leonard completed his journey on Earth at the age of 65, after a strong battle with a rare cancer on September 19, 2020 at 12:30 a.m., in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Leonard was a great family man and a loving father. He married Thomisena Hilton on November 30,1985 and the couple had 3 children together. He gave his life to the Lord many years ago and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit. He was a social, active man who enjoyed people and making them laugh. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and cracking jokes. His family and friends will always remember him as the life of the party, a hard worker, and a man who always spoke his mind. Leonard is survived by his wife, Thomisena Davis; his children, Leonard Davis Jr., Derrick Davis (Kimberly), Brandon Butler, Shedrick Davis (Charlesia), Anna Davis Wilson (Caleb); his grandchildren Jasmine Davis, Derrick Davis Jr., Tashiya Butler, Tyson Butler, Thailyn Sines, Amir Garrison, Carleigh Davis, and Sophie Wilson; his siblings, Ernestine Thomas, William Davis Sr., Mary Carter, Tracy Douglas, and Bernice Carter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Yvonne Davis Texada and Ernest Davis Sr.; his siblings, Ernest Dexter Davis Sr., Beatrice Hill, and Rodney Davis Sr. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00am on September 26 at Miracle Place Church with a reception to follow in the Welcome Center. Jeannie Sinclair will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leonard's life. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences. Donations can be sent to 10613 Flintwood Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

