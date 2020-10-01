1/1
Leonard Ray "Red" Johnson
Leonard Ray "Red" Johnson, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana entered into eternal rest at the age of 70, on September 26, 2020. Survived by siblings, Freddie (Velma) Johnson, Gloria Hall, Linda (Willis) Dewey, Ronald (Andrea) Johnson, Donald Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Emma Tennie, and Carolyn (Gregory) Andrus. Preceded in death by parents, Albert Robertson and Lucille A. Johnson; and brothers, Murray Johnson and Milton Johnson. Visitation at Desselle Funeral Home, Friday, October 2, 2020, 6-8 pm. Viewing - Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10 am - 12 pm with religious services to follow at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. Private interment.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
OCT
3
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Mary Baptist Church
OCT
3
Service
12:00 PM
St. Mary Baptist Church
